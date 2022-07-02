SENECA, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri tradition brought the city of Seneca to life.

This weekend marked the return of Seneca’s Fourth of July celebration.

Festivities kicked off Friday with a car show and cornhole tournament.

The celebration picked back up again Saturday with the annual parade through Main Street.

The parade has meant a lot to the Seneca community that lined the streets today, including Sylvia Fellows, who moved to Seneca after seeing the parade.

“Five years ago my husband and I got married and we were deciding where to live, I’m from Joplin and I came to that Fourth of July parade and it was just the hometown feel so we decided to settle in Seneca. I mean everybody gets together, this is the one time a year everybody comes together and you see you haven’t seen since last year,” says Sylvia Fellows, Seneca Fire Auxiliary.

The parade was led by the veterans float, the Seneca Fire Department, Little Mister and Misses Firecracker, and over 30 floats from members of the community.