Seneca tavern hosts fundraiser to help local non-profit, veterans in need

SENECA, Mo. — People in Seneca came together for a night of food, music and laughs on Saturday, and it was all for a good cause.

Happy Jacks Tavern hosted Bands for Brothers, a fundraiser for the non-profit group called Our Veterans First.

The event had everything from food trucks to live performances from bands and comedians.

The money raised will go towards helping Our Veterans Firs build tiny homes for veterans in need of rehabilitation.

“We believe it’s just a terrible thing to have veterans who have sacrificed everything to be out walking the streets with no place to lay their head at night,” said Michelle Lee with Our Veterans First. “They’ve got no help for mental health or substance abuse. They’ve got no roof over their head and we just find that unacceptable, so we’re working really hard to get this veterans village built.”

Lee said their goal is to raise $1.5 million for the project and that they’re hoping to break ground on it by November of next year.