SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca School District is offering a new program for its youngest students.

This August, the elementary school will start a year long preschool program. 15 slots are open for kids who will be 4-years old by August first — and qualify for free and reduced meals.

“We know that there is a lot of trauma happening with students. So the earlier that we can get students in the building then we can start working on some of those gaps that they might be having. Whether it’s self-regulation, being able to calm themselves down in different situation, or just interacting with peers. We think the earlier we can do that the better they can be successful in the rest of their school years,” said Greg Hatfield, Seneca Elementary School Principal.

The program is free for students and will be funded through the CARES Act and ESSER funding.