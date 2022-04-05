SENECA, Mo. — The safe room at Seneca High School will soon be closed to the public after school hours.

Construction will be in full swing by next Monday on the school’s new performing arts center. The safe room is part of that facility.

However, in the event of severe weather — residents will still have access to a safe room not far from the high school.

“Basically next Monday, through the end of August, after school hours the safe room’s not gonna be available, um to the public to come to in case of a storm. But we do have just 2 blocks away at the intermediate school we have a safe room will be open just as normal,” said Brandon Eggleston-Seneca Superintendent.

School officials have worked out a plan to where kids and teachers will still be able to use the high school safe room should the need arise.