Seneca residents evacuated after Lost Creek floods

SENECA Mo. — Residents in Seneca are displaced after heavy rains caused Lost Creek to flood.



The Police Chief says flooding north of Lost Creek damaged multiple homes and businesses.

Around 7a.m. Saturday morning The Seneca Police Department, Seneca City Fire Department, Seneca District Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol went door to door telling residents to evacuate.



Seneca authorities closed parts of Highway 43 from Lost Creek bridge for nearly two hours.



The Police Chief says everyone needs to stay away from flooded roadways.



“They just need use some common sense. Many times we had a few today, people just think the water is four to six inches deep. We’ll we’ve had some asphalt wash away and we’ve had some chips in roads or buckle and wash away due to the heavy current. Just because you think its two or three inches doesn’t mean its not two or three feet,” said Chief James Altic.

Chief Altic says right now they do not know how many businesses or homes were damaged from the flooding.



Authorities set up a shelter for the evacuees at Seneca Christian Church at Bethel and U highway because they are out of the flood zone.



He says there have been no water rescues or injuries are reported.