SENECA, Mo. — A new performing arts center will be coming to Seneca High School.

On April 4th, Seneca will begin plans to turn their safe-room into a performing arts center for students and the community. It’s being paid for through a bond issue passed by voters in November 2020.

Several other projets included in that bond are nearing their completion. The baseball field and track are finished except for a few small items that are expected to be completed by the end of next week.

Seneca Schools Superintendent Dr. Brandon Eggleston is already looking forward to the next phase of construction.

“You know, we have talented kids, that need and deserve a great space to perform in. And so I think it’s something they’re gonna be proud of and it’s gonna help their performance. And it’s gonna boost our attendance and our participation in all of those activities as well,” said Dr. Brandon Eggleston, Superintendent Seneca.

The performing arts center project starts Monday and should wrap up by the middle of August.