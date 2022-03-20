NEOSHO, Mo. — A group of parents are raising money for a safe post graduation celebration.

Today Seneca’s Project Graduation Committee held its second annual axe throwing competition and cornhole tournament fundraiser at Tommyhawks Fourstates in Neosho.

Project Graduation has been going on since 1987 at Seneca High School.

Parent volunteers will use the money raised to pay for an overnight party at the high school on may 20, which will include food, lazer tag, inflatables and more.

“On one hand its a great opportunity for the kids to have one last night all together as a class. The other intent of the event is to provide them a safe event where they can have one last night together without drinking or drugs,” said Rebecca DePriest, Project Graduation Committee Member.

“We love doing it and the turnout last year was phenomenal. The turnout this year is looking to be the same,” said Gregg Ward, Tommyhawks Fourstates Owner.

The first place winner from the axe throwing tournament received a custom axe.

Project Graduation is hoping to raise more than $15,000.