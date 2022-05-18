SENECA, Mo. — Sunny skies and a few cans of paint are just what it takes to create memories that last a lifetime… If you’re a senior at Seneca High School.

It’s a very unique, very colorful section of road. And if it’s a bit messy putting together, well, that’s all part of the process.

“So we are doing our senior road painting, it’s kind of a tradition. So all the classes will paint the road,” said Katelyn Fyock, SHS Senior.

Something Seneca Senior Katelyn Fyock has been looking forward to for a long time.

“And so my freshman year when the kids are graduating, you would just see all these sweaty kids coming back in from road painting, covered in paint like what are those kids doing out there? And then we come out and see all the freshmen and I was like wow, that’s actually pretty cool,” she said.

The focus is Seneca Street just southwest of the high school. Graduation seniors each get their own section, many combining space to paint everything from flags and mottos to military emblems.

“Things that either represent their high school experience like activities that they were in, sports or music or theater, or a lot of them will include their information about where they’re going to college,” said Rebecca Depriest, SHS Teacher.

It’s a fun way to help mark the transition to the next step in life.

“It’s really, it’s really super special for our kids, because it’s like one more thing that they can do together before they kind of start to go their separate ways and move into their adult lives and they really have a really good time,” she added.

“It’s kind of overwhelming because these are the people I’ve grown up with and this is the first time in 13 years we’re not going to be together,” said Katelyn.

It’s a longtime tradition at Seneca, with estimates it’s been happening for 15 – 20 years.

There are about 100 in the Seneca High School Class of 2022… About 70 of them taking part today.