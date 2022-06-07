SENECA, Mo. — An area community is dealing with property theft problems in an unusual location in town.

Authorities in Seneca believe this man and woman might be responsible for a string of vandalism in the city’s cemetery.

Police Chief James Altic says the incidents go back several weeks and lead some family members, as well as the city, to put up trail cameras.

Altic says those devices captured these images thought to be two suspects.

“We were lucky enough to get some footage. We put it out on social media. We quickly identified who they were, and reached out. We’ve had some of the stuff returned, and we’ve sent charges over at this point, but we are still missing a few items at the cemetery. We don’t know if it’s the exact same suspects but we’re following up on it at this time,” said Altic.

So far, no charges have been filed.