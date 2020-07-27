Send this WWII veteran a birthday card as he turns 103

by: K. Butcher, KFOR

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Celebrating a birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic can be hard, as social distancing still needs to take place.

For the vulnerable population, sometimes this just can’t happen.

So, the family of Woodie Sylvester, a WWII veteran and longtime Weatherford businessman and resident, is asking the public to send him a birthday card, as they couldn’t celebrate his 103rd birthday.

His family asks you to send him a birthday card “wishing him the best on this major milestone.”

You can send cards to:

Woodie Sylvester
1021 Gartrell Place
Weatherford, OK 73096

