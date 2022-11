PITTSBURG, Kan. — US Senator Jerry Moran was in Pittsburg, today, to see how a federal investment is paying off.

He toured Pitt State’s “National Institute for Materials Advancement”.

Federal grants of almost $7,000,000 have helped to establish and grow the operation at the “Tyler Research Center.”

“NIMA” is focused on diversifying the local workforce, supporting business relocation and start-ups, and providing new career opportunities.