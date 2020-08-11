Sen. Boozman designates Butterfield Overland Trail as a National Historic Trail

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator John Boozman was in Springdale to designate the Butterfield Overland Trail as a National Historic Trail.

This trail was used to transport mail to various states, serving as the route of the longest stagecoach operation in history.

In 2009, a bill was introduced to congress to see if the Butterfield Trail would be elligible to be on the national trails list and after many years it said yes.

Last week, a bill was introduced that makes the trail officially part of the system.

“We’re really excited about that, honoring the pioneers that were able to do this but also keeping these structures which are very imporant to our heritage,” he said.

Four segments of the roads that the trail traveled over have been listed on the national register of historic places.