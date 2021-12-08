Semi-truck driver dies after rollover accident I-44; two other cars involved in crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A semi-truck driver has died after a rollover accident on I-44 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike Mitchell, the semi rolled over spilling marble countertop debris across the interstate. Two vehicles crashed into the debris.

Sgt. Mitchell says the two other drivers were not injured. Mitchell says the semi-truck lost control, traveled to the median and overturned.

According to OzarksTraffic, the crash is on I-44 eastbound past exit 145 at mile marker 149.8.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. MoDOT crews are in the eastbound lanes cleaning up debris so all eastbound lanes are closed, everything should be open in the westbound lanes shortly.

This is a developing story.