Semi-annual Pittsburg Artwalk to go virtual tonight

The Pittsburg Artwalk, held semi-annually, will take a somewhat different form this season due to COVID-19 restrictions. While the Artwalk is typically held throughout downtown Pittsburg, this time it will take a virtual form instead.

The Artwalk will launch virtually tonight, Friday, October 2, at 5 p.m. via Facebook Live and last until 9 p.m. The public may access the link on the Pittsburg Artwalk’s Facebook page and join in for interviews with artists, demonstrations, music, and more. Jennifer De Lee, Artwalk president, said that “everything” will look different this year.

“There’s a lot more planning involved in a virtual Artwalk,” De Lee said. “This time around I think we’re seeing artists in a different way because we’ve done interviews and when you do that artists start to talk about how they create and I think it’s pretty special to learn how an artist gets creative and just how they do things overall. And, during an in-person Artwalk it’s so busy, people are walking around, it’s hard to get that one-on-one with an artist, so this time around I think we’re really just focusing more on individual artists and how they do their work.”

According to the Pittsburg Artwalk website, the Artwalk’s purpose is to “Inspire, promote, and attract fine arts in all forms,” as De Lee elaborated that “really it’s to bring arts to the community.” Crista Cunningham, Artwalk vice-president, said that this time around they are focusing more on the “intimate details” with the artists.

“… Now it’s really great to get this one-on-one conversation with the artists and to get to know them more and to find out what their drive is and what keeps them moving forward, you know, during uncertain times—during the best of times and the worst of times basically,” Cunningham said. “And it’s inspiring for other artists and maybe even those artists that haven’t quite proclaimed that they’re artists yet to see where those people got started and to hopefully inspire them to take that leap of faith to showcase themselves and to call themselves an artist as well, and hopefully that motivates them to create art, and then it’s just a wonderful continuation of art for our future and so on.”

De Lee said that the feedback they’ve received from the public so far has been mostly positive, especially from the artists themselves, saying that she thinks people are “grateful that something is happening.”

Courtesy of the Pittsburg Artwalk

“These are really hard times and it’s scary for being out in the public and all this stuff, and I feel like this is kind of an outlet for folks to get a little bit of normal but in a different way,” De Lee said. “… You still have the event, it’s still that same kind of vibe but different.”

The Facebook Live Artwalk will feature a five-minute allotment of each artist and following the event the Artwalk committee plans to post further information about each artist on their page—including links to artists’ pages, full-length videos, and more. While the Artwalk committee saw the virtual event as a positive alternative during the current pandemic, Cunningham said others have shown disappointment that the live Artwalk will not be held this year.

“I’ve heard some people that were quite disappointed that we weren’t having a live event—I mean everybody wants the festival, everybody wants the food trucks and to be out and about, and of course normalcy is the thing people are craving right now—but really I’ve literally watched every single interview and all of the artists are so thankful that they are still able to showcase their work and we’re going to provide links to their pages, and our viewers are going to get to know them more and then take the time to see their stuff. So, really, the artists are really benefitting 100 percent more than they normally would, I think, than at a regular event.”

Previously, the committee canceled their spring Artwalk that was scheduled for April, which reinforced them to find a way for this season’s Artwalk to still go on. Cunningham referred to a Pablo Picasso quote from their website that reads, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls,” saying that the Artwalk “normally does that” and that it “rings true today with COVID-19.”

“… We decided that the show must go on and we didn’t want to do that to our artists, this is basically their Superbowl if we were to compare,” Cunningham said. “And so, a lot of people were looking forward to this event and our artists were looking forward to it … We tried to make the same type of festival event just kind of in a digital format. We still have bands, we still have poetry readings, we still have artists doing demos and showing off their work, and hopefully it still brings that level of joy and excitement to everybody … instead of being in-person but watching it at home.”

Compared to the in-person Artwalk, De Lee and Cunningham said the virtual Artwalk took additional planning, but that they couldn’t have put it together without the help of their entire committee.

“I think a really special shoutout needs to happen to … every single committee member,” De Lee said. “We had a lot of people needing interviews, just things needed to be done and people didn’t hesitate to pick up where it needed to be picked up at. Again, I can’t give Crista enough praise for doing the video portion of it. We have a great group of people and everyone is willing to do above and beyond in order to make this happen and we couldn’t have done it without everyone. …”

De Lee said various local businesses will be hosting watch parties, for those who do not wish to stay home to watch the virtual Artwalk. The Artwalk committee will have their headquarters set up at Toast and will be selling merchandise, such as T-Shirts; individuals may also purchase merchandise online at their website.