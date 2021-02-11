SEK police searching for murder suspect

PARSONS, Ks. — Police in Southeast Kansas are on the lookout for a suspect after a man was found shot to death early this morning in Parsons.

It happened shortly after one a.m. at the Mendota Creek Apartment Complex. That’s where police found 22-year old Levi Kendricks dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Callers and witnesses identified the suspect as 29-year-old Malcom Odom – who was seen fleeing from the scene. He remains on the loose – and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Parsons Police or the Labette County Sherriff’s Office.

620-421-7060

620-421-7057

