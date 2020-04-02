SEK Man Killed by Drunk Driver

PARSONS, Ks. — A southeast Kansas man is hit and killed by a drunk driver in Labette County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 29-year-old William Treiber, of St. Paul, was walking southbound in the northbound shoulder of US-59, just south of Larsen Boulevard around 9:15 PM Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Tiffany Jakee, of Parsons, was driving south. Her car passed another car in a no passing zone, and hit Treiber in the northbound shoulder.

Treiber was pronounced dead on scene.

Jakee is charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

She’s being held at the Labette County Jail without bond.