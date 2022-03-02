PITTSBURG, Kans. — Eggs will soon help the SEK Humane Society in Pittsburg.

It’s part of a fundraiser that will help with operational costs at the facility.

It’s called, “Egg My Yard.” And it’s back after a 2-year pause due to the pandemic.

On Easter morning, volunteers will hide up to 1,500 candy-filled eggs across the community.

People can order eggs through April 8th. They can also order them for complete strangers.

“We had a wonderful woman call in and she was like ‘I would like to pay for 25 eggs, but not for my own household, I want to give it away to somebody, somebody that is in a tough moment, or the holidays for kids or maybe see a neighbor next door and these people have done so much for the community. I’d like to give something back to them,'” said Jasmine Kyle, SEKHS Director.

Orders can be made online.

People can also nominate a family who would receive 25 eggs in their yard — for free.

To order this event service, please contact Jasmine Kyle at jkylesekhs@yahoo.com.