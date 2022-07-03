PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local animal shelter is doing its part to reunite lost pets with their owners.



The Southeast Kansas Humane Society has recently expanded its lost and found program with a brand new Facebook group.



Anyone who has recently lost or found a pet can post a photo to “SEK Lost and Found Pets” for free.



According to the Humane Society, 4th of July weekend is the number one holiday where animals go missing, making resources like this important for owners of lost pets.



“If you are for some reason going to have dogs outside, make sure they are up to date on their tags, and make sure you have an up to date photo of them. During 4th of July, when we see animals go missing, they post baby pictures and that baby picture looks nothing compared to what they look like now, so update tags, make sure you got a good secure collar, and make sure you have an updated photo of them,” says Jasmine Kyle, SEKHS Director.



Kyle recommends keeping your pets inside over the next few days even if they’re outdoor pets.