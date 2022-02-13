PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Southeast Kansas Humane Society received some support from the community Saturday afternoon.



Memorial Auditorium welcomed the shelter’s 45th Annual Chili Dinner.



The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser and brings in around $6,000 – $7,000 a year.



Nearly 500 pounds of chili was prepared to help fund shelter operations, which serves over 1,000 animals a year.



“It’s so heartwarming to know that our community and surrounding communities care so much about these animals that honestly never really had a chance in life,” says Sabina Brackett, SEK Humane Society Board of Directors President, “And so to know that people are out there, wanting to help the cause, it’s very heartwarming.”



Even if you weren’t able to make it out today, the shelter accepts donations year-round.