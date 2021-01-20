SEK groups help Fort Scott National Cemetery

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — c

Dave Elliot Cultural and Mural Manager, Peerless Products Incorporated, said, “I can’t think of too many things of honoring our veterans.”

Wreaths Across America reached out to Peerless Products Incorporated to help clean up holiday decorations at the Fort Scott National Cemetery.

“We reached out to U.S. 234, the Fort Scott School District they’ve partnered on this project before and they were willing to partnering with us again by providing us transportation and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

Peerless employees had a whole team to assist them.

“We loaded I think 8 or 9 buses full, took everybody over and we had the entire cemetery completely done in 22 minutes.”

Diann Tucker Location Coordinator, Wreaths Across America, said, “They’ve picked up the wreaths today to dispose of them and the goal is to honor and show respect and to teach people about those things that have been done on our behalf by these people.”

Elliot and the volunteers wouldn’t want to spend their day doing anything but help out the community.

“Personally I think it’s a great service to provide. It also does some wonderful things for the moral of our folks here at Peerless. Our people take great pride in our company and it’s because they get to go do things like help out and provide that kind of service,” said Elliot.

The cemetery is the final resting place for soldiers from as far back as the Civil War and they wanted to show their appreciation.

“Many of these stones or these military who are buried here don’t have anyone to lay something during the year in remembrance of what they have done and that is why we do this,” said Tucker.

If you would like to donate to the cemetery, wreaths are $15.