"Thanks to an alert resident who reported suspicious activity, these two suspected thieves are now in custody," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves

RIVERTON, Kans. — Two people were arrested in Riverton for theft and drug related charges on Monday.

Thirty-five-year-old Zachary Davenport, homeless, and Leah Anne Isbell, 39, of Galena were both arrested following a traffic stop in Riverton.



L-R: Zachary Davenport & Leah Anne Isbell Cherokee County Jail booking photos

Prior to the traffic stop, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office had learned of suspicious activity near a Riverton church that afternoon. A witness saw a man wearing a mask approach a church van with a sawzall and alerted authorities. Before CCSO deputies arrived though, the suspect had already entered a van driven by a woman and fled.

That’s when the deputies began to track down the van, leading them to Riverton where they stopped the vehicle. Inside, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, and tools said to be commonly used in catalytic converter theft. The van itself was also found to be stolen.

At the scene Davenport and Isbell were arrested. Davenport is being held on a felony warrant for his arrest out of Jasper County, for Felony Damage to Property plus allegations of Attempted Theft, Criminal Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Isbell is currently being held on allegations of attempted theft.