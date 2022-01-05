Pittsburg coffeehouse teams up with CHSEK to offer vaccine clinic

KANSAS — A southeast Kansas organization will kick-off a new vaccination strategy this week.

On Friday, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas will host its first family vaccination clinic at Root Coffeehouse in Pittsburg.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available from 2:30 PM until 4:30 PM.

With vaccines now approved for ages five and up, the health center saw this as a good opportunity to start hosting these clinics at local businesses.

“We are working with area businesses, we have several businesses that want us to come back and do boosters, but again the best protection against COVID is to be vaccinated,” said Dawn McNay, CHSEK Director of Development.

Appointments aren’t required, but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Root Coffeehouse will also be giving away a coupon for 10% off any drink for anyone who gets a vaccine or a booster shot.