PITTSBURG, Kans. — A southeast Kansas staple is celebrating a milestone birthday this week.

Chicken Mary’s is officially turning 80. The restaurant started serving patrons back in 1942 after Joe Zerngast could no longer work in the Pittsburg coal mines.

Joe’s wife, Mary, decided to open her house up to the miners and serve them fried chicken. It soon became a way to support the family — who still own the restaurant to this day

“We’ll serve them fried chicken after they got off duty, it didn’t really matter, 7 o’clock in the evening, 1 o’clock in the morning, if you got off of work and you were hungry, knock on our door, the lights come on, the fryer comes on, and she went to frying something to eat,” said Lana Brooks, Chicken Mary’s General Manager.

A customer appreciation celebration will take place until Saturday to commemorate eight decades of business.