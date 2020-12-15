SEK Burglary Suspect Apprehended

LOWELL, Kans. — A burglary suspect in southeast Kansas is apprehended after an over 4 hour manhunt.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the burglary of a home in Lowell at 11:32 Monday morning. As law enforcement was speaking with the property owner, two suspects returned to the home. Realizing a deputy was inside, they then fled to a nearby wooded area.

Law enforcement with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Baxter Springs Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol established a perimeter while K9 teams with the Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol searched the area.

“Once the perimeter was established, we requested an aircraft from the Highway Patrol and a plane was deployed out of Wichita to assist with searching from the air,” according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Kevin Lee Hanten

Just after 4:00 p.m. one of the suspects was discovered burrowed under a thick briar patch and taken into custody.

Since that time, authorities with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has determined the actual identity of the suspect as Kevin Lee Hanten, who now, in addition to facing charges of obstructing justice after giving a false name is also being held on outstanding felony warrants from the State of Missouri.

“We are appreciative of the assistance provided by our partner agencies, which contributed to this capture of this suspect. As the investigation continues, we anticipate the filing of formal charges on the second suspect, as well,” concluded Sheriff Groves.