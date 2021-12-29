SEK authorities warn of COVID-19 scam

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County Health Officials and local law enforcement are learning of a scam related to the COVID-19 pandemic and warning residents to be aware.

Cherokee County Health Department Administrator Betha Elliott said the scam involves a text message being sent to a Kansas resident posing as an employee of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment or the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The text recipients are then asked questions involving personal information such as vaccination status, social security numbers and other sensitive information.

“It’s important to remember, government agencies will not send unsolicited text messages seeking personal information. If you receive any such text, you should not respond or click on any link within the text but instead immediately delete it,” said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.