SEK Author recounts Bourbon County crime stories

BOURBON COUNTY, Ks. — This time of year, people are usually preparing and celebrating the holidays, but one Southeast Kansan is taking a different approach.

Brian Allen, Author of “Murder & Mayhem”, said, “I mean most people, like myself like to watch murder mysteries on television and things and it just kinda fascinated me cause I do a lot of research and it’s just like, ‘WOW, this was a wild town at one time.'”

What started as just looking for crime stories for his high school kids soon turned into something much bigger. Brian Allen was looking into the earliest crimes in Bourbon County he could find—when he saw something interesting.

“When the sheriff used to go and take prisoners to Lansing from Bourbon county, he would check on the prisoners and I was reading one of those stories and it said something about a female horse thief, and I was like ‘UH! I need to research this more.'”

Allen then went on to collect 30 years of murder and crime stories from all over the county. He didn’t think much of it, until he showed it to fellow historian Fred Campbell.

“When I wrote these stories I took it over to Fred just so he could read it, cause he digs history like me and when he got done reading it he was like ‘When are we publishing this?'”

And publish he did. Fresh off the presses Allen created “Murder & Mayhem,” and it’s now being sold for everyone to enjoy. People all over the county are excited.

Lindsay Madison, President/CEO Fort Scott Chamber of Commerce, said, “Fort Scott is built on history with the Fort Scott National Historic site here.”

“So these types of books and things get it out in the forefront and get people engaged and interested which is exciting to see.”

Even now just before his book signing on Friday, Allen is happy with how much support his project has gotten.

“I don’t think it’s really set in, I knew that it was happening, and I knew everything that was going on, but until you hold it in your hand, it’s like I said, it’s a real humbling experience and I hope people enjoy it.”