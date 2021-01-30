SEEK SHELTER NOW: TORNADO-warned storm riding SE KS and NE OK border

(KSNF/KODE) — A Tornado Warned storm is hugging the southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma border.
CRAIG, NOWATA, and OTTAWA Counties are under a TORNADO WARNING until 3:30pm.
Counties in southeast Kansas like LABETTE and CHEROKEE should be paying extra attention to this storm and keeping an eye on the sky.
The cell has a previous history of touchdown and an organized structure.
SEEK SHELTER NOW.
- Interior room
- Away from doors and windows
