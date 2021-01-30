SEEK SHELTER NOW: TORNADO-warned storm riding SE KS and NE OK border

(KSNF/KODE) — A Tornado Warned storm is hugging the southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma border.

CRAIG, NOWATA, and OTTAWA Counties are under a TORNADO WARNING until 3:30pm.

Counties in southeast Kansas like LABETTE and CHEROKEE should be paying extra attention to this storm and keeping an eye on the sky.

The cell has a previous history of touchdown and an organized structure.

SEEK SHELTER NOW.

Interior room

Away from doors and windows

Click for current radar scan

Download our mobile app for both Android and iPhone. Our Interactive Radar is also a good tool to track the storm.