SEEK SHELTER NOW: TORNADO-warned storm riding SE KS and NE OK border

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(KSNF/KODE) — A Tornado Warned storm is hugging the southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma border.

CRAIG, NOWATA, and OTTAWA Counties are under a TORNADO WARNING until 3:30pm.

Counties in southeast Kansas like LABETTE and CHEROKEE should be paying extra attention to this storm and keeping an eye on the sky.

The cell has a previous history of touchdown and an organized structure.

SEEK SHELTER NOW.

  • Interior room
  • Away from doors and windows
Click for current radar scan

Download our mobile app for both Android and iPhone. Our Interactive Radar is also a good tool to track the storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories