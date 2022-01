JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin drivers should be aware of a road closure happening Monday.

The City said in a release that Murphy Blvd, from Main St. to Bramar Dr., will be closed from 8 AM – 12 PM on Monday, January 31st. This closure will allow crews to address repairs needs near Joplin Creek.

Murphy Blvd is expected to be that same afternoon. Drivers are urged to use caution, drive slow in the work area or seek alternate routes.