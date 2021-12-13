Second felony arrest in two weeks for Parsons man that led PPD on weekend pursuit

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons man is in police custody and facing a list of charges after he took PPD on a chase in a stolen vehicle this weekend.

Around 3:50 Saturday afternoon, an officer with PPD acted on a call to the area of 10th and Main St. in Parsons for a report of a vehicle matching one reported stolen the day before. Officers attempted to stop the red Nissan Altima only for it to drive away as they approached on foot but identified the driver as 43 year-old, Daniel Roy Adams, of Parsons.

Adams began his pursuit going west on Main near 14th St. and into residential areas reaching speeds of 63 MPH and stopped at one point near the 2100 block of Crawford. Here, one approaching officer had his arm injured while trying to grab Adams as he sped away again.

Finally, near the 1800 block of Clark, Adams exited the vehicle on foot and into the alley, jumping over fences. An officer chasing on foot was able to stop Adams in an alley behind the 1600 block of Stevens by use of taser. He was later taken into custody without further incident.

According to Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks, this is the second felony arrest for Adams in a two-week period. Originally, Adams was arrested on the first of this month for Theft and Burglary charges but was released while waiting for official charges from the Labette County Attorney’s Office.

“I hope that we can eventually stem the flow through this revolving door of repeat offenders in Labette County. This man has been arrested for two felony level crimes within a two-week period. I think that the public needs to demand that the court system hold offenders accountable for their actions. We can’t keep wasting taxpayer money to arrest the same criminals over and over again expecting different results. We need a better solution. I have always said that we cannot arrest ourselves out of crime,” said Spinks.

Parsons Police are requesting the following charges from the Labette County Attorney’s Office along with multiple traffic ordinances: