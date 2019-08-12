Second Chance Thrift Shop and Pet Rescue in Grand Lake to reopen despite flood damage

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — A Grand Lake area business has announced it will reopen after being impacted from recent flooding.

In late June, the Second Chance Thrift Shop was severely damaged from high waters, causing it to close.

The facility has struggled to reopen due to limited funds.

This has impacted the facility as well as Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake, which is a no-kill animal rescue organization.

The shelter has taken in more than 600 animals just this year alone.

It can cost up to $40,000 a month to run the shelter.

The thrift store plans to have a grand reopening Labor Day weekend.

To help them raise money as they work to prepare for the big day, they are accepting donations.

If you are interested in helping them, you can call Second Chance Thrift Shop at 918-786-9330.