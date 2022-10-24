CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake.

Family members called 9-1-1 and reported the 59-year-old fisherman missing on Friday, October 21st. They stated they had a possible location from an app on his phone.

Officials responded to the area and located the man’s boat near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. His personal belongings along with his phone were still in the boat.

Crews have continued searching the area since the report but have not located the man. Various local volunteers, sheriff’s offices, and fire and rescue departments have been searching the lake and surrounding area using sonar, land searches, air support, K-9s, and personnel in the water.

For more information or to report any information please contact the Carroll County Director of Emergency Management by phone at 870-423-9144 or email at CarrollcountyDEM@carrollcounty.us .