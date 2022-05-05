CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — Residents in some Southeast Kansas communities had to change their commutes Thursday due to rising water levels. County roads have been the main victims, primarily the ones along creeks and rivers.

Parts of Quincy Street and South 200th Street near the Lone Star Mobile Home and RV Park were either partially or completely submerged.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a handful of reports Thursday of stalled vehicles in flooded areas.

Officials are urging residents not to drive around barricades.