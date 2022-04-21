COLUMBUS, Kans. — Some students in Southeast Kansas celebrated Earth Day a day early.

180 fourth grade students from across Cherokee County were in Columbus today for “Agriculture Earth Day.” The annual event is hosted by the Cherokee County Farm Bureau.

10 stations were set up at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds — each focusing on a different aspect of Kansas agriculture. Subjects ranged from beef and pork to honeybees and goats.

“Some grew up on a farm or are growing up on a farm, but some are kind of removed from it and so we want to make sure that that connection stays good and that the relationship between farmers and ranchers is a good one,” said Holly Johnson, Cherokee County Farm Bureau County Coordinator.

“And we are looking around to see what all Kansas is about and what you can do with it,” said Mia Boeckman, Central Elementary Student.

“My favorite thing that we’ve done so far was learning about how everything came from Kansas, like pizza, like how different ingredients actually came from Kansas,” said Presley Crotts, Central Elementary Student.

“Agriculture Earth Day” has been a tradition for the County for more than 20-years.