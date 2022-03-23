PITTSBURG, Kans. — A whole lot of athletes have called the Pittsburg Family YMCA their home court the past couple of days.

All part of this year’s Southeast Kansas Regional Basketball Competition for Special Olympics Kansas. The games and individual skills competitions began Tuesday And wrapped up today (Wednesday). More than 150 middle and high school students and adults participated.

It’s the first time the event has happened in-person since 2018.

“We had everything from bad weather right before COVID, we got a snap of bad weather and after that we had the pandemic and just for the athletes’ safety we had to do virtual and other types of athletic competitions where athletes had to compete virtually, but this is the first time and compete against each other in person,” said Erin Fletcher, Special Olympics Kansas Grants & Development Director.

The next event for Special Olympics Kansas — its Regional Track and Field Day, April 19th through the 21st at Pittsburg State.