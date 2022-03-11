KANSAS — The world changed two years ago when the pandemic first began.

Health departments plan for events like this — but the newness of COVID-19 forced many to adjust on the spot. Now with cases going down, many departments are hoping to use the lessons learned during this time in the event something like this happens again.

“A lot of what’s been going on with this pandemic will prepare us for, God forbid if we have another one,” said Teddi Van Kam, Crawford County Health Officer.

The coronavirus first hit Cherokee County on March 19th, 2020.

Constant updates to the science and guidelines had health departments adapting on a daily basis. But the virus wasn’t the only thing they had to contend with.

“One of the biggest hurdles we faced initially was misinformation being shared, typically through social media sites. There was talk of the National Guard coming and making sure that people didn’t leave their homes. Or things like that which was all nonsense but it certainly added to the anxiety,” added David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

“We always recommended to use reputable sources like CDC or Mayo Clinic or other places that have been doing this for decades,” said Van Kam.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of relations between the department and other health entities — even across county lines.

“There were times that we sent deputies towards Topeka, they would send a trooper south and we’d be halfway in the middle over the weekend to get a shipment of vaccine back for our residents,” said Groves.

While the Delta and Omicron variant caused cases to spike across the country, they’ve begun to fade away once again. And now health departments are hoping to use experience to prepare if another pandemic were to happen.

“We did a lot of drive-thru clinics where we would put through 500 people, 700 people through in a days time. I think something down the road for future projects, we might be looking at do we need to expand on our building, do we need to be able to do drive-thru clinics here at the health department,” said Van Kam. “But we want to take what we’ve learned from this and wonderful after-action analysis. Go over what worked, what didn’t work and plan for the future.”