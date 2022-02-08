BRANSON, Mo. — The parent company of Silver Dollar City announced today that they will be covering the tuition for it’s 11,000 employees seeking higher education.

Herschend Enterprises, the U.S. largest privately-owned themed attractions corporation and owner of SDC, said in a press release that their “GROW U” program will assist in paying for tuition, fees, books and more for their employees.

GROW U, which launches later this month on the 24th will cover seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees across the company’s 25 attractions. The program works by hosting over “100 fully-funded diploma, degree, and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace.”

This will include programs in high-demand fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, tech, and marketing. Also, HE will provide partial funding (up to $5,250/year) for 150 other programs in other fields such as hospitality and engineering.

GROW U is backed by Guild Education, a company that manages education assistance benefits which connects employers and learning providers.

Along with this announcement comes SDC’s upcoming job fair taking place on February 11th and 12th. You can fill out an application for the fair here.