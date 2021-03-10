Schuber Mitchell Homes to begin Duenweg trail project

Joplin, MO | March 9th, 2021 – Schuber Mitchell Homes Launches Highly-Anticipated Master Planned Community in Duenweg.

Community developer and home builder, Schuber Mitchell Homes, has announced details of a homesite release for the highly-anticipated Southwind Trail in Duenweg.

Southwind Trail is Schuber Mitchell Home’s newest master planned community with luxury estate and classic homesites, where they will also provide phases of their popular Cottage Collection and Villa floor plans. The community will exclusively feature Schuber Mitchell homes, with base pricing in Phase 1 starting in the $170s.

The community is in a prime location just off 7th Street and North Prosperity Ave in Duenweg, in close proximity to Highway 249. Residents in Southwind Trail will enjoy walking and biking trails throughout the community, a private dog park and dog washing station, and several community ponds with fishing docks. Southwind Trail also boasts easy access to future commercially-zoned land – perhaps a coffee shop, convenience store or shopping center will soon reside adjacent to the Southwind Trail neighborhood!

Located within the Joplin School District, kids in Southwind Trail would attend the highly sought-after Soaring Heights Elementary School, East Middle School and Joplin High School.

“Southwind Trail is perfectly situated near the excitement of Rangeline Road, an ideal location for families looking for a new home near excellent Joplin schools. We’ve spoken with many families who have been eagerly watching the land development and were waiting for the community to open. We’re excited to bring a beautiful community to families in this area,” says Daman Schuber, Chief Marketing Officer for Schuber Mitchell Homes.

For more information about Southwind Trail, please contact Schuber Mitchell Homes on their website: schubermitchell.com. To speak to a new home expert, connect via email at info@schubermitchell.com, or by telephone at (417) 614-3050.