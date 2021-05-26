Schreiber Foods expansion project to start in July

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An expansion project worth tens of millions of dollars is underway in Carthage.

Schreiber Foods plans to add new warehousing and distribution space on the west side of town, near their existing operations.

The project is expected to cost $52 million, adding new jobs and creating a structure covering 415,000 square feet.

“We’re designing it in a way that will give us the opportunity to expand in the future if we need more space to grow,” said Schreiber’s Andrew Tobisch.

The new building will sit off Fairview Avenue between Hazel Street and Interstate 49.

Construction on the project is expected to start in July.