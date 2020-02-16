Schools from across the state gather at Joplin High School for a speech and debate tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday kicked off day two of a speech and debate tournament at Joplin High School.

About 27 high school teams from all across the state made it out to Southwest Missouri for the competition.

Some of the categories included program oral interpretation, public forum, and dramatic interpretation.

Since this is the team’s first home competition, they are eager to win the first place title.

The team has been practicing for several months.

Misti Meads, speech and debate coach, says, “Absolutely. My kids have been working on this since December. So, they’ve put a lot of work in to it”

Andrew Seavy, assistant coach, adds, “Especially this last week, there’s been a lot of late nights this week making sure everything is ready so that [Friday and Saturday] run smoothly.”

Allison Rickey, high school junior, adds, “I think it will. I’ve definitely gotten better at speaking in front of people, and its definitely helped me explore different political views too because I’ve gotten to do debates where I’m having to debate on a side that I don’t necessarily agree with. It really helps getting in depth with things. It’s really awesome”

The competition will conclude Saturday evening at 6:30 P.M. and winners will be announced.

More than 500 people made it out to the event.