MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri school districts could be seeing a big boost in getting students to and from class.

Missouri lawmakers have included full funding for school transportation programs in the proposed 2023 state budget. That could cover anything from driver salaries and trip costs to the rapidly growing price of gas.

The Webb City School superintendent says it could also help update the school fleet.

“We’ll be able to make some more investments in our transportation budget than what we’ve ever had been able to before. We can buy more busses if we need to. If you consider that a bus is $100,000 – you can tell it’s a substantial cost for the district,” said Dr. Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Superintendent.

The new state budget still must be approved by the Governor before it is final.