JOPLIN, Mo. — A local school is raising money for its activities fund.

Today South Middle School held its third annual spring market fundraiser in its gym.

23 vendors were in attendance selling a variety of food, clothes jewelry and home décor.

Students also took part in the sales with the SMS Interact club selling bath bombs and snacks and the school band was selling meat sticks.

“The proceeds for entry sales go to our fund where we host field trips. We buy digital equipment for our students we’ve been able to buy band equipment. Anything that helps enrich their learning experience here,” said Katie Hall, South Middle School Assistant Principal.

The school is hoping to raise a few thousand dollars.