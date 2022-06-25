JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds were teeing off to celebrate Schifferdecker Golf Course’s 100th anniversary.

Today the golf course held two separate golf tournaments to celebrate a century in Joplin.

More than 120 golfers of different skill levels hit the green.

The golf course raffled off a flat screen tv, free membership and restaurant giftcards.

“This course has a lot of history. When PGA touring pros used to play they would come through Joplin and have games with local pros. Some of those games were played here at Schifferdecker. Guys like Gene Sarazen, Horton Smith, names like those they played here at schifferdecker a long time ago,” said Daryn Buholt, Schifferdecker Golf Professional.

On Wednesday Schifferdecker Golf Course will turn 100.

To celebrate they are offering free golf for teams of four.

