Schifferdecker Aquatic Center End of Seasons Schedule Announced

JOPLIN, Mo. — As school approaches the Joplin Parks and Recreation is announcing the end of season schedule for Schifferdecker Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center will be open daily through Sunday, August 15th and will be closed August 16-20th.

The center will reopen though, for the final weekend of the season on Saturday August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd from 1-6 PM. After this the facility will be officially closed for the season.

Admission is $5.50 for visitors age 15 & under and $6.50 for visitors 16 years old and over. There is no charge for children age two and under.

For more information about hours, amenities, and prices, please visit www.joplinparks.org or call 417-625-4750.