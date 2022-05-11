MIAMI, Okla. — Last month, we told you about the efforts underway to save a 73-year old antique fire truck.

Miami firefighters and members of the community have been fundraising to save the “Seagrave,” a 1949 pumper fire truck that is currently out of commission.

Fire department officials say the price tag for restoration is about $15,000. So far, more than $13,000 have been raised.

It’s allowed the fire department to purchase a new chassis, tires and adapters. The plan is to start the installments next week.

The fire department says the community support has been a big help.

“It’s all been positive, you know, everybody in the community especially the people that, you know the firemen that worked on the truck and remember it. And people in the community that remember the truck, remember seeing it in parades and stuff, you know,” said Fire Chief Robert Wright.

The goal is to have the Seagrave restored and ready to make an appearance in this year’s Christmas parade.