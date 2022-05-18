SARCOXIE, Mo. — A junior firefighter is now a local first responder with even bigger goals.

Jordan Sanderson just graduated from Sarcoxie High School and since December, she has worked as a junior firefighter for the Sarcoxie Volunteer Fire Department — and is now officially a first responder.

Jordan also enlisted in the army, and will attend college after basic training to eventually pursue a career in law enforcement. But her main goal is simple — she just wants to help people.

“I always knew that I wanted to help the community in some way, and I felt that this was the best way to get started. I just want the feeling of like, I helped somebody. And like, just being able to help somebody and like point them in the right direction. Somebody who is struggling that needs like a guidance,” said Sanderson.

“Jordan has the drive. She has the drive to learn,” said Bert Carnes, City of Sarcoxie Fire Chief.

Jordan’s next step is basic training in just a few months.