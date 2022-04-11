SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie Veterans Memorial will likely have an increase in visitors between now and the end of September.

The “Tour of Honor Motorcycle Ride,” takes place every year with this year being its 12th. It started on April 1st and will go until September 30th.

Motorcyclists can visit memorials around the United States and each state will have seven memorials to visit.

The Sarcoxie Memorial has already seen one motorcyclist so far stopping by to honor the almost 400 veteran names listed.

“I think that all the Veterans, if you ask any Veteran, they’re grateful to see that kind of thing happen,” said Cole Cummins, Veteran.

“I think anymore, Veterans really want to support each other and you find so many more people that want to support the Veterans,” added Michelle Gautz, Chamber of Commerce.

The money from the rider’s registration will go to three different charities: Fisher House Foundation, Gold Star Family Memorials, and Gary Sinise Foundation First Responders Outreach.

