Sarcoxie Veterans Memorial dedication held on Saturday

SARCOXIE, Mo. — In honor of those who have served our country, locals dedicate a Veterans Memorial in Sarcoxie.

A special program put on by the Sarcoxie Veterans Memorial Foundation celebrated this achievement.

There was a patriotic performance by the Heartland Concert Band as well as several speakers in the community.

Since May of 2018, local veterans have united to help create the memorial in the Sarcoxie square.

There are plaques with names engraved at the memorial site with all branches of service represented.

Most of the servicemen on the memorial are from Sarcoxie, however there are other locals on there as well.

Most of the square is classified in the historic registry, so foundation leaders wanted to maintain the integrity of the park with this new addition.

Michelle Gautz, historic chairperson, says, “It’s awesome because when we first started out, we never dreamt it would come together like it has. Being supported by the city, all the people in the community, and people outside the community.”

Gautz adds there are plans to add additional names to the plaque as well as add a sidewalk behind the memorial.