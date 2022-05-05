SARCOXIE, Mo. — A local town has good news for this summer.

A few weeks ago, the City of Sarcoxie had very little applicants for life guard positions and the fate of the pool was not looking good.

Now, the city says they have hired seven lifeguards and one manager, and as long as they pass their certification testing, the outlook for the pool season is much more promising.

“Just really, an excited community, I think, so, I know the school district, especially, has also been very excited because they will bring their kids over during summer school and utilize the pool and they’ll go in there and swim and everything like that during summer school,” said Tanner Rice, Sarcoxie Assistant City Manager.

The pool is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.

Hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. And Sunday and Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more details on Sarcoxie’s pool season follow this link here.