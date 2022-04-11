SARCOXIE, Mo. — The City of Sarcoxie is unsure whether its public pool will open on time — or, at all this season. The main issue — staffing.

There haven’t been enough life guard applicants. In fact, City officials say there have been less applicants this year than they’ve had in the past.

Since January, the City has been actively spreading word of its need for more life guards.

“The last couple years, we have seen the decline, but we’ve always made it work. This year is where it’s been, um, we don’t know where it’s going to go until we have applicants,” said Tanner Rice, Assistant City Manager.

“Since the last, uh, city council meeting, when we announced that we were really struggling, we’re starting to see them start trickling in. So, that’s good news,” added Terri Triplett, Park Board President.

City officials will make a final decision by next Tuesday.