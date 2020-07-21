Sarcoxie PD Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Suspect

The following is a release from the Sarcoxie Police Department:

SARCOXIE, Mo. — On Monday at 12:30 P.M., an on-duty officer received a call for an assault in progress in the 8th and 9th Street area. Chief Corum arrived on the scene; there was a female who had abrasions on her back from being knocked off the porch, and the suspect was still in the home.

Contact was made with the suspect; he had locked the door and refused to come out. Chief Corum advised Jasper County Dispatch that she had a barricaded subject.

Jasper County Sheriff deputies arrived to assist in getting the suspect out of the house. The suspect continued to refuse to comply and come out. With the threat of the suspect possessing a shotgun, it was best to talk to the suspect out of the home.

After one hour of giving commands to come out, the decision was made to clear the scene, let the suspect calm down, and file charges.

The female was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

It is unknown at this time the location of the suspect, at approximately 0000 hours, he was allegedly on 5th Street at a residence, with no mention of a weapon.

If anyone has information on the location of Wayne Youngblood, 32, 5’7″, 160 pounds, white male with blue eyes, please contact the Sarcoxie Police Department.